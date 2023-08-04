Sophia Bush Files for Divorce from Grant Hughes After 13 Months of Marriage (Report)

Getty Images

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes are going their separate ways just 13 months after tying the knot.

The actress filed for divorce Friday, according to People magazine.

A source close to Bush and Hughes tells the outlet the couple continues to be amicable, saying, “Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service. They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

The “One Tree Hill” star shares with her ex the Bush Hughes Foundation for Progress, which was established “to support organizations and individuals working for equity social justice, and progress in the City of Tulsa,” according to its official website.

The news of the split comes just seven weeks after the pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband. “Best decision of my life,” wrote Sophia alongside a photo of her and Hughes from their wedding day. “It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary 🤍.”

Last month, Sophia shared a lengthy Instagram post about feeling “crushed to not be able to finish” her run in a production of “2:22 A Ghost Story” in London’s West End after catching a virus.

"After weeks of being intermittently pulled off stage & visiting multiple doctors, specialists, & an all nighter in the ER, I’ve been advised by my medical team in London & America to stop performing in order to get this under control & to do so in the country where I reside under the care of my own doctors," the “Chicago PD” alum wrote on July 21.

Sophia and Hugh were married in June 2022 in Tulsa almost a year after their engagement in Lake Como, Italy.

Sophia told Vogue in July 2022 how Tulsa came to be the location of their wedding.

“When I thought about that spotlight, my activist brain turned on. Global attention is a hell of a platform, and as someone who doesn’t love attention but does love collective activism, I knew that this could be an incredible moment to spin the privilege of attention. And so, I looked at Grant and said, ‘Honey. I think we should get married in Tulsa.’ He blinked. ‘Oklahoma?’ he asked. ‘Yup. Imagine what we could do if we turned our wedding into an event to showcase Tulsa: the Greenwood leaders we work with. The cultural renaissance happening there. Tech. Philanthropy. Civil rights justice. The art. The leadership. We could focus all of this attention and turn the spotlight on them.”