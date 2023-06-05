Chad Michael Murray Shows Off Toned Body in New Instagram Video

Sarah Roemer / Instagram

Chad Michael Murray has still got it!

The “One Tree Hill” alum’s chiseled physique was on display in an Instagram video posted by his wife Sarah Roemer, increasing the heartbeats of fans everywhere.

In the video, a shirtless Chad in low-riding sweatpants is seen closing a set of doors in front of his bare chest as he mouths, “I love you.”

The video is set to the Beatles classic “Help!”

Sarah’s comments were flooded with fans expressing their appreciation for blessing their timelines with the video.

"Respectfully…….. DAMN 🔥," replied one fan, while another joked, "I am unalive.”

Some other fan comments included, "How are you still holding the phone?😂," "BLESSING US!!!," and “You’re a lucky woman.”

Even Johnathon Schaech, who co-starred with Chad on “Texas Rising” and who was previously married to Murray’s “One Tree Hill” castmate Jana Kramer, jumped in on the admiration. “Shredded,” the actor wrote.