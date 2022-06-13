Sophia Bush Marries Grant Hughes (Report)

Getty Images

Less than a year after their engagement, it looks like actress Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes are married!

Multiple sources told Us Weekly that the two tied the knot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, June 11.

The pair reportedly exchanged vows at the Philbrook Museum of Art and held their reception at the Church Studio.

A source told the outlet, “The buzz around town was Sophia Bush’s wedding at the museum. A lot of people in town heard it was going on.”

The Tulsa County Court Clerk confirmed that a marriage license was submitted on Monday.

Some of the big names to attend include Aaron Paul, Jensen Ackles, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Hilarie Burton and Colton Underwood.

In August, news broke about Grant’s proposal to Sophia in Lake Como, Italy.

Along with posting a photo of him getting down on one knee in a boat, Sophia wrote on Instagram, “So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES."

"Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts," she added.

Just a day before announcing their engagement, Sophia posted the first photos of Grant on her Instagram feed.

At the time, Bush also shared her take about getting married again. During an episode of “Inside of You” podcast, she said, “Largely, I feel great about it.”

She noted, “I think it depends on what people's motivations are and I want to make sure — whether it's myself or one of my best friends — that we're clear on what it is we're signing up for rather than thinking we're getting some Kate Hudson and Matt McConaughey rom-com life. You know, this notion that you're going to meet your person and they're going to make you so happy that you're going to be fulfilled and you'll never be nervous again and you'll never ever think anyone else is hot? Like, what? It's such an absurd joke."

In 2020, Sophia and Grant sparked dating rumors after they were spotted several times together in Los Angeles.