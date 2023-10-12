Getty Images

One day after the Los Angeles premiere of her “Eras Tour” film, Taylor Swift was back in Kansas City for Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos!

Swift, who wore Kansas City Chiefs gear, was spotted sitting in a suite with Travis’ mom Donna Kelce.

Taylor has attended three out of four of Travis’ most recent games. She skipped the Chiefs’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

NFL announcer Jim Nantz even confirmed the news to the crowd after kickoff, saying, “In case you’re wondering, seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career — what are they? ‘Taylor Swift is not at the game.’”

He continued, “There are some brokenhearted people I just saw in the stands. She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive for today.”

Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game on September 24 when they played the Chicago Bears, and then watched the team beat the New York Jets on October 1. At the second game, Tay even brought her A-list squad.

Both times, Taylor was spotted spending time with Donna in the stands, and the matriarch recently opened up about the experience on the podcast “Got It from My Momma.”

Donna shared, “I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before.”

Calling the last few weeks a “whirlwind,” Donna discussed the media frenzy around Taylor and Travis’ blossoming romance. She said, “I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before, so it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”

As for the NFL putting a ton of attention on the relationship, Donna commented, “All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank. You know what I’m saying? Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything.

“I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could have paid a $1 million to a PR firm,” Donna pointed out.

Travis recently weighed in on the NFL, saying that the league is “overdoing it” when it comes to his romance with Taylor.

During an episode of his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” Travis touched on his recent game against the Jets. Jason Kelce noted how Taylor and her A-list squad got a lot of attention watching from a suite.

He asked Travis, “Is the NFL overdoing it? What is your honest opinion?”