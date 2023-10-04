Travis Kelce Admits NFL Is ‘Overdoing It’ with Taylor Swift Romance

New Heights/Getty

Even Travis Kelce thinks the NFL is “overdoing it” when it comes to his Taylor Swift romance.

During an episode of his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” Travis touched on his recent Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets.

Jason noted how Taylor and her A-list squad got a lot of attention watching from a suite.

He asked Travis, “Is the NFL overdoing it? What is your honest opinion?”

“I think it is fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere… but at the same time, they are overdoing it a little bit, especially my situation. I think they are just trying to have fun with it.”

Jason pointed out, "Like, basketball has it figured out. They show them once or twice, but then they get back to the game. NFL is like, 'Oh, my God, look at all these A-list celebrities at the game,’ keep showing them, show ‘em, show ‘em… You show them once, let them know they’re there, and after touchdowns you get a little clip, but it can’t be overboard with it. People are there to watch the game, right?"

Travis replied, "Yeah, they’re not there to get thrown on the TV. ‘Cause you never know. You get caught, you know, just throwing a big ol' cheeseburger in, and you look like an idiot, you know what I mean? There's just certain things... You just don't want to be on TV at all times."

The Chiefs’ tight end also shared his mom Donna’s reaction to sitting with Taylor and her friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and others.

He said, “She also told me ‘thank you’ because she was in an alternate universe. She was sitting there with Deadpool and Wolverine and just in a in a different world.”

Travis also appeared on a new episode of the podcast “Chasin’ It with Trey Wingo & Chase Daniel,” and the hosts asked Kelce if he ever thought the relationship would cause such a stir.

Chasin’ It with Trey Wingo & Chase Daniel

Wingo asked, “Did you ever think that it would become the thing it became? Did that ever cross your mind? Did you understand what we were entering?”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end replied, “I had no idea, man. I had no idea.”

He was all smiles as he continued, “You can’t tell me that anybody else did either, but I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out. I’ll say that.”