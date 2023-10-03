Getty Images

Travis Kelce is thanking FOX Sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson for putting in a good word for him with Taylor Swift.

It turns out Erin and Charissa — who is also an “Extra” correspondent — put in a good word for Travis on their “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa” podcast back on August 3. They just shared a throwback clip on Instagram from the episode, and Travis took notice.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end found it funny, writing, “You two are something else!!” as he added laughing-crying emojis and raised hands. He added, “I owe you big time!!”

In the video, Erin sends a message to Taylor saying, “Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic.”

She continues, “I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Instagram

Charissa adds, “Do it for yourself, do it for us, do it for the people, because there is no one who would give you a better time.”

Fans took to the comments, writing messages like, “Thank you for manifesting this,” and “You guys called it!!”

While there were rumors about Travis and Taylor for a while, they finally made their relationship known when she attended his Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24.