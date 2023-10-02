Taylor Swift & Her A-List Squad Cheer on Travis Kelce & the Chiefs

Getty Images

Taylor Swift brought her celeb squad to help cheer on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday!

Swift was joined by an A-list crowd that included Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, as well as quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany and director Shawn Levy.

Taylor could be seen cheering on her rumored new man from a suite, sometimes raising her hands in the air, other times covering her mouth with both hands in anticipation.

For the outing, the “Shake It Off” singer wore a black top and jacket, and jean shorts, and her lipstick was on-point, a perfect Chiefs’ shade of red!

The game also marked a reunion for Swift and Travis’ mom Donna Kelce. Taylor was spotted with her arm around Donna in the suite. The women were seen together in a suite last week as they rooted for the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Meanwhile, Hugh took to Instagram Stories to share some epic selfies from the game, including a shot with Taylor, Ryan and Blake, as another with Ryan and Shawn.

Taylor made headlines the night before the game when she was spotted out with her girlfriends in NYC.

Swift enjoyed a night out at Emilio's Ballato with Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes. Blake's sis Robyn Lively also made the scene.