Taylor Swift's Squad Expands! Her Dinner with Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner & Blake Lively

Backgrid

Taylor Swift is continuing her string of girls' nights out!

The superstar, currently on a break from her Eras tour, was spotted Saturday arriving with Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Brittany Mahomes to Emilio's Ballato in NYC's SoHo.

Blake's sis Robyn Lively also made the scene.

Taylor sported a little black dress and matching black handbag, while Lively wore a beige top and multi-colored leather skirt under a tweed blazer.

Getty Images

Turner, who is in the midst of a messy divorce from Joe Jonas, wore a short, dark red leather jumpsuit and carried an LV clutch. Her knee-night black boots completed a confident look.

Backgrid

People magazine reports the ladies spent four hours at the back of the restaurant, having fun until after 1 a.m.

Getty Images

Taylor had previously hung out with Sophie, and is a longtime close pal of Blake's, but Brittany, wife of rumored BF Travis Kelce's quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was a new addition to the party — after Taylor met up with her September 24 at Kelce's after-party in Kansas City.

TMZ reported that Taylor and Brittany even took a shot together at the party, where insiders overheard them planning to meet up soon — possibly leading to Saturday's meal.

They won't be apart for long, as Taylor is expected to appear at the Chiefs vs. Jets game at MetLife Stadium Sunday night.

During a press conference this week, Patrick briefly opened up about meeting Taylor at the party.

Mahomes shared, “I met her, she was really cool. Good people.” He added, “I’m gonna let them have their privacy and keep it moving.”

Patrick isn't the only star commenting on Travis and Taylor's possible romance. Kelsea Ballerini weighed in while talking with "Extra's" Alecia Davis at the first People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday.