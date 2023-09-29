Getty Images

Taylor Swift has a new “Mahomie”!

The singer made a splash on Sunday, attending Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs’ game at Arrowhead Stadium. Afterward, they headed to Prime Social for a post-game party, where she was photographed with her arm around the tight end.

Now, TMZ reports that Swift was also spotted hanging out with Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany at the bash, and sources say they even took a shot together.

The insiders reveal the women were overheard making plans to meet up soon.

The meet up could happen this Sunday. Rumor has it Swift might be at the Chiefs game against the New York Mets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

During a press conference this week, Patrick briefly opened up about meeting Taylor at the party.

Mahomes shared, “I met her, she was really cool. Good people.” He added, “I’m gonna let them have their privacy and keep it moving.”

Patrick isn't the only star commenting on Travis and Taylor's possible romance. Kelsea Ballerini weighed in too, while talking with "Extra's" Alecia Davis at the first People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday.

She said, “I love Travis. We did ‘SNL’ together. I love Taylor. We were close for many years. I want happiness for everyone, so vibe!”

Travis did open up about the weekend on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast.

He gushed, "I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend."

Kelce praised Swift, telling his brother Jason, "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

Travis said everyone in the suite had “nothing but good things to say” about the “Shake It Off” singer. He added, “She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

The Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 and Kelce noted "the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

He went on, "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that sh*t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure."

Making reference to Taylor’s song “Reputation,” he said of leaving the show, “We just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Chevelle to the game. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."