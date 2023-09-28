TMZ

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce looked every bit the cute couple after his Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday!

TMZ has a new photo of the pair celebrating the win at Prime Social, where Travis reportedly rented out the rooftop restaurant for family and friends.

In the photo, Swift, chatting with someone at the bar, has her arm around Kelce’s neck as he looks down.

This is their first sighting together, aside from videos of them leaving Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

On Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, Travis opened up about Taylor, gushing, "I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend."

He praised Swift, telling his brother Jason, "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

Travis said everyone in the suite had “nothing but good things to say” about the “Shake It Off” singer.

He added, “She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light.”

The Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 and Kelce noted "the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course.”

He went on, "To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that sh*t was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure."

Making reference to Taylor’s song “Reputation,” he said of leaving the show, “We just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Took my Chevelle to the game. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

The rumored romance has also brought a newfound level of fame and paparazzi. “I’m on the roller coaster, man,” Kelce said. “The roller coaster of life… I know I brought all this attention to me, right? I’m the one — I did the whole friendship-bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor.”

Jason told him, "You gotta shoot your shot," and Travis replied, "Yeah, you miss 100% of the shots you don't take, baby."