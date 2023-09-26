Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a splash this weekend when she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game.

Now, a source is revealing new details of their relationship to People magazine.

The insider revealed the game wasn’t the first time Swift and Kelce had spent time together, but insisted they are still in the "super, super early days" of their relationship and that they are just “having fun.”

Taylor was photographed next to Travis’ mom Donna in a suite at the Chiefs game, and the source shared, "This was Taylor's first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family."

The first Taylor and Travis sighting happened just after the game. Sports anchor Jarrett Payton shot a video of the singer and the football player backstage at Arrowhead Stadium.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023 @paytonsun

The stars were then spotted driving away in a car from his personal collection, which People reports was featured at the 87 & Running’s Kelce Car Jam, a charity event he participated in on Friday.

They headed to a restaurant for dinner with family and friends, and the source says, "They were cute and normal, just hanging out and chatting.”

The insider insists, "They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure.”

Taylor and Travis’ first public outing caused a huge spike in sales for Kelce’s No. 87 Chiefs jersey.

On Monday, the NFL’s e-commerce partner Fanatics told TMZ, "Yesterday, Travis Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players, and saw a nearly 400% spike in sales throughout the Fanatics network of sites, including NFLShop.com.”

Looking back, it was earlier this summer that Travis first talked about Taylor publicly, as he dished on attending her Eras tour show in Kansas City on the Kelce brothers’ podcast “New Heights.” At the time he joked about trying to give Swift his number.

Then, earlier this month, a source told The Messenger, "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out.”

Ahead of the game, Travis talked about the Taylor romance rumors on “The Pat McAfee Show” saying he isn’t bothered. “No, it’s life, baby. I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court."