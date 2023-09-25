Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, both 33, had tongues wagging on Sunday after she popped up in Kansas City for his Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Swift, decked out in Chiefs gear, cheered Kelce on from a suite while sitting next to his mom. The sighting seemed to confirm weeks of romance rumors.

After the game, sports anchor Jarrett Payton shot a video of the singer and the football player backstage at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the video, Travis wears a white shirt and matching pants with a splash of light blue, while Taylor wears a white tank-top and shorts with a Chiefs jacket wrapped around her waist.

Kelce says, “How you doing?” as he walks by, and Swift adds, “Hey, how is it going?”

Payton wrote in the caption, “Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game.”

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023 @paytonsun

The headlines didn’t stop there. Afterward, TikTok user @1989vinyl claimed Taylor cleared an entire restaurant so they could enjoy dinner together.

The TikToker, named Molly, dished, “I just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place, and she just paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave.”

She continued, “They were eating and the waitress came up and said, ‘Here’s the deal — everything is paid for but you have to leave, like, right now.’ How freaking insane is this? Oh, and of course she’s with Travis Kelce!’”

The user did not reveal the restaurant, but later commented, “Apparently a bunch of the other players arrived. According to my friend.”

Travis hasn’t been shy about wanting to meet Taylor, even confessing on the Kelce brothers’ podcast “New Heights” that he wanted to give her his number when he attended her Eras tour in Kansas City in July.

He told his brother Jason Kelce on the podcast, “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He recalled, “I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Then, earlier this month, a source told The Messenger, "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out.”

Travis went on to tell “The Pat McAfee Show” last week he isn’t bothered by the rumors, saying, “No, it’s life, baby. I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court."