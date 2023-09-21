Getty Images

NFL star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the subject of dating rumors lately.

On Thursday, Kelce addressed the rumors on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Travis admitted, “It’s hilarious how much traction that this has actually gotten.”

Travis elaborated that it’s an “old game in school called telephone where everybody is whispering in each other’s ear hearing some random stuff.”

Jokingly calling out his brother Jason Kelce, he added, “Nobody knows what is going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides, he doesn’t know, ‘It’s true.’ He goes on ‘Thursday Night Football’… gets asked about it by my guy Tony Gonzalez ‘cause his daughter had to know… then tells everybody that it’s 100% true. I mean, the guy is absolutely ridiculous. Can’t stay out of the freaking headlines.”

Travis quipped, “Please, everybody, stop asking my brother about my love life.”

Travis isn’t bothered by the rumors, though, saying, “No, it’s life, baby. I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court… I told her, ‘Maybe I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], maybe you have to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit.”

He smiled, saying, “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Earlier this week, Jason had everyone talking when he joked around about the romance rumors being true, and some people took him seriously.

Jason was on the “94WIP Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie” when they asked him about Travis and Taylor.

He told them, "It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world.”

Jason went on to tease, “Having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it's all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile,” before laughing and clarifying, “I don't know what's happening."

Kelce was also just asked about Travis and Taylor during a live interview with NFL analyst Tony Gonzalez.

At the time, he would only say, “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

The Travis and Taylor romance rumors started with a report by The Messenger. A source told the site, "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

On an episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast “New Heights,” Travis opened up about attending Taylor’s Eras tour stop in Kansas City.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He recalled, “I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”