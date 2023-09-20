Backgrid

Joe Jonas’ exes unite! Sophie Turner, 27, and Taylor Swift, 33, were arm-in-arm Tuesday night as they hit the town in NYC.

The girls’ night comes on the heels of Sophie’s split from husband Joe… who also dated Taylor back in 2008.

Turner and Swift enjoyed dinner with friends at Italian restaurant Via Carota.

For the occasion, the “Game of Thrones” alum wore a glittery, cut-out halter top and gray pants with sneakers, while the “Cruel Summer” singer wore a short red dress, long denim jacket and brown boots.

Both women wore their hair in ponytails for the night out.

Sophie and Taylor carved out some time for each other amongst their busy schedules. Turner was just spotted in Spain filming her ITVX drama “Joan,” while Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour.

It was only weeks ago that Joe filed for divorce from Sophie, and the exes addressed the news with fans.

They took to Instagram to post “a statement from the two of us” that said, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”