Getty Images

"It's been a crazy week," Joe Jonas admitted from the stage of the Jonas Brothers show Saturday at Dodger Stadium in L.A., the first time he has spoken about his impending divorce from wife Sophie Turner.

"If you don't hear it from these lips," he went on to say, "don't believe it, okay?"

TikTok @jennytuell14

Right after, while singing "Hesitate" — a song written about Sophie — Joe, overcome, shed a tear.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

On September 6, the couple released a joint statement announcing their divorce. It appeared that Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, had decided to keep things amicable.

It read, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Jonas was the one who filed for divorce. In court docs obtained by DailyMail.com, he claimed the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and asked for joint custody of the couple’s two young daughters.

His lawyer added, “It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” The singer also asked for a parenting plan and time-sharing schedule, with the girls’ primary residence in Miami.

The papers indicate that the children had been living with Joe in Miami and “other locations throughout the United States” for the past three months, indicating the kids may have gone on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

A source also revealed to TMZ that Joe and Sophie’s “different lifestyles” led to the split. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home,” the insider said.

TMZ reported that Joe saw or heard something on a Ring security camera that made it clear to him the marriage was over, kicking off an avalanche of speculation among the public as to whose fault the split is, and what really happened.

Jonas and Turner started seeing each other in 2016, announcing their engagement the following year.