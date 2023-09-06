Getty Images

Joe Jonas, 34, and Sophie Turner, 27, are divorcing, and there are new details about what may have caused the split.

TMZ is reporting that Joe saw or heard something on a Ring security camera that made it clear to him the marriage was over.

The site previously noted that their “different lifestyles” led to the split. An insider claimed, "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home."

It turns out she was spotted partying with friends at the wrap party for her ITV series “Joan” at the arcade bar Dropshot Digbeth in Birmingham on Saturday. Check out the photo and video posted by Instagram user @j3ss1carrrr.

Plus, a Sophie source spoke out to DailyMail.com detailing the couple’s unraveling relationship over the past several months.

The source claims the actress regrets “missing out” on her youth by getting married and having kids so young.

The insider says trouble started around Christmas and that the couple separated at the start of the summer. Afterward, Turner spent months partying in the U.K. or on holiday in Europe with friends. She was also in the U.K. filming “Joan.”

DailyMail.com reports Jonas, attempting to save the marriage, flew to the U.K. with their two young daughters so the family could spend time together over the summer in her hometown of Warwickshire.

The outlet says that the visit didn’t fix the marriage and Joe and the kids returned to the U.S.

The friend explained, “Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends.”

The insider continued, “She feels like her life has stalled after ‘Game of Thrones’ and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she's feeling trapped. She's the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children.

“Now she feels that she wants to make up for the time she's lost as a young person. [Joe] wants a more settled life but she's not ready for that because she feels that she's not even had a teen or young adult life.”

Growing their brood was also an issue, according to the source.

“Joe would like another kid, he's a real family man,” the insider said. “But while Sophie's been in the U.K., she's also realized just how much she misses this country; it's the final nail in the coffin for them.”

Adding to the issues, Turner reportedly felt like she was being compared to her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe’s younger brother Nick Jonas.

“Nick is younger than Joe but is more settled,” the source said. “He and Priyanka are on the same page about their careers and family life. Joe and his family want him to be in a relationship like this, but Sophie feels that she's only 27 and hasn't even really lived because she's spent all her good, young years working.”

The insider adds that Joe and Sophie’s age gap has “become a real problem” because “they want very different things.”

Meanwhile, amid the split news, Joe and Sophie released a joint statement on their Instagram accounts.

They shared, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

On Tuesday, Jonas filed for divorce. In court docs obtained by "Extra" he claimed the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and asked for joint custody of the couple’s two young daughters.

His lawyer added, “It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” The singer also asked for a parenting plan and time-sharing schedule, with the girls’ primary residence in Miami.

The papers indicate that the children had been living with Joe in Miami and “other locations throughout the United States” for the past three months, indicating the kids may have gone on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

Jonas and Turner started seeing each other in 2016, announcing their engagement the following year.