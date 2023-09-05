Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner

Getty Images

Joe Jonas, 34, has officially filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, 27, after four years of marriage, "Extra" can confirm.

The couple was rumored to be in trouble, with TMZ reporting over the weekend that Joe was shopping for divorce lawyers and People magazine confirming he had settled on one.

Now, TMZ says he is repped by Tiger Woods’ divorce attorney Tom Sasser.

TMZ adds that the stars, who recently sold their Miami home, are believed to have a prenup.

Meanwhile, legal docs obtained by TMZ reveal Joe is seeking 50 percent custody of their two young daughters. TMZ previously reported that Joe was caring for the kids the majority of the last three months, despite touring with the Jonas Brothers, and that he may have been considering asking for more than 50 percent custody.

A source revealed to TMZ that their “different lifestyles” led to the split. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home,” the insider said.

Joe and Sophie started seeing each other in 2016, announcing their engagement the following year.