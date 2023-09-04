Joe Jonas Sings Love Song for Wife Sophie Turner Amid Divorce Reports (Video)

Instagram

Though it was reported that Joe Jonas plans to divorce his wife Sophie Turner, the crooner may be singing a different tune.

At a September 3 Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, Joe, 34, was wearing his wedding ring while singing "Hesitate," a tune written as a love song for Sophie.

Ahead of the performance, Joe had posted a tranquil photo of himself with his brothers taking in a Texan sunset. In his caption, he wished his fans a happy Labor Day... but fans seemed to focus all their energies on pointing out that he was still wearing his wedding ring.

"Happy Labor Day weekend everyone," Joe wrote. "This tour has be incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow 🤘."

As of this week, Jonas was preparing to file for divorce from Sophie, 27, TMZ reported.

Citing "sources with direct knowledge," the outlet claimed the middle Jonas Brother had already consulted with at least two L.A. lawyers after the couple endured "serious problems" for over six months.

People magazine confirmed with another source that Jonas had already retained a lawyer.

TMZ also reported Joe was with their two young children, and that that couple's quick sale of their Miami mansion was another sign things were not going well.

Joe and Sophie started seeing each other in 2016, announcing their engagement the following year.

The two were wed in Las Vegas in 2019 and again in Paris the same year, and are the parents of two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022.

In May, Joe opened up about his most famous ex — Taylor Swift.

"I'm cool with Taylor," Joe said on the May 22 episode of Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast. "We're cool."

Joe and Taylor dated for a few months back in 2008, with Joe being the inspiration behind her hit song “Forever & Always.”

Joe broke up with Taylor on a phone call that she says lasted about 25 seconds.

The “Leave Before You Love Me” singer told Dax he hopes there is no bad blood between himself and the Swifties.