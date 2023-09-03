Getty Images

Joe Jonas is quietly preparing to file for divorce from Sophie Turner, TMZ reports.

Citing "sources with direct knowledge," the outlet claims the middle Jonas Brother has already consulted with at least two L.A. lawyers after the couple has endured "serious problems" for over six months.

The site also reports Joe has their two young children, and that their quick sale of their Miami mansion was another sign things were not going well.

Joe and Sophie started seeing each other in 2016, announcing their engagement the following year.

The two were wed in Las Vegas in 2019 and again in Paris the same year, and are the parents of two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022.

In May, Joe opened up about his most famous ex — Taylor Swift.

"I'm cool with Taylor," Joe said on the May 22 episode of Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast. "We're cool."

Joe and Taylor dated for a few months back in 2008, with Joe being the inspiration behind her hit song “Forever & Always.”

Joe broke up with Taylor on a phone call that she says lasted about 25 seconds.

The “Leave Before You Love Me” singer told Dax he hopes there is no bad blood between himself and the Swifties.