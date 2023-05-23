Joe Jonas Reveals Where He Stands with Taylor Swift 15 Years After Phone Break Up

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift’s love story may not have been forever, but that doesn’t mean it’s a great war between them.

"I'm cool with Taylor," Joe said on the May 22 episode of Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast. "We're cool."

Joe and Taylor dated for a few months back in 2008, with Joe being the inspiration behind her hit song “Forever & Always.”

Joe broke up with Taylor on a phone call that she says lasted about 25 seconds.

The “Leave Before You Love Me” singer told Dax he hopes there is no bad blood between himself and the Swifties.

"I hope to think they like me. No one f**ks with the Swifties, you know?"