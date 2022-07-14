Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are parents for the second time!

In a statement, their reps told People magazine, “Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

Turner confirmed her pregnancy in May.

She told Elle UK, “It's what life is about for me – raising the next generation. The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

That same month, Turner showed off her growing baby bump at the 2022 Met Gala.

Jonas was seen cradling her baby bump on the red carpet.

Her glam maternity look was in sync with Jonas, as they posed together in black and white Louis Vuitton. Turner chose a long black gown with silver embellishments for the occasion and completed her look with her gorgeous auburn hair parted in the middle and worn in waves and a pop of red lipstick.

News broke in March that the couple was expecting their second child together.

At the time, a source told InTouch that “private” Turner “is proud of her bump,” but “won’t make an official announcement about the pregnancy until she’s ready.”

The insider revealed that Sophie is “almost halfway through” the pregnancy.