Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Baby Girl Seen in Public for the First Time

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby daughter Malti Marie is making her public debut!

On Monday, Malti was spotted in her mom’s lap at the Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring the Jonas Brothers.

For her first public appearance, Malti wore a cute white headband and a matching outfit.

Priyanka and Malti were seen arriving at the same time as Joe's wife Sophie Turner and Kevin's wife Danielle.

Priyanka sat in the second row next to her mom Madhu and Sophie.

It looks like Sophie did not bring her two kids with Joe.

"Extra's" Rachel Lindsay spoke with Nick, Joe, and Kevin at the ceremony, where they teased their upcoming album "The Album."

Nick commented, "I think it's the best representation of our musical roots... some stuff from the '70s and '80s."

As for how they felt about getting a star on the Walk of Fame, Joe said, "It's crazy to have all our family and friends here... It's a really special moment."

Last May, Nick and Priyanka shared the first photo of Malti, revealing she spent 100 days in an NICU.

While Priyanka covered Malti’s face with a heart emoji, she wrote on Instagram, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

The 39-year-old star continued, “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

She added, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.”

Priyanka gave a shout-out to her husband Nick, too, writing, “Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️.”

Since then, Priyanka has posted several pics of Malti, but always without revealing her face.

A year ago, Nick and Priyanka welcomed Malti with the help of a surrogate.