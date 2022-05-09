Getty Images

New parents Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just posted the first photo of their baby girl Malti, revealing she spent 100 days in a newborn intensive care unit. See the pic here.

Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

The 39-year-old star continued, “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

She added, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.”

Priyanka gave a shout-out to her husband Nick, too, writing, “Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️.”

Jonas, 29, shared the same post, but added, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.”

He praised Chopra, writing, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

Priyanka announced their daughter’s arrival via gestational carrier in January, posting at the time, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

TMZ later confirmed the couple named their little girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In March, an insider told Us Weekly that Nick and Priyanka are “adjusting to parenthood.”

“They’re making it work as new parents as best as they can,” the source said. “They’ve always loved each other but seeing each other become new parents is special to both of them. They’re spending time focusing on their newborn and are keeping the baby very private and away from the public and social media.”