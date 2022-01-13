Priyanka Chopra Addresses Social Media Speculation About Her Marriage to Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is addressing social media speculation about her marriage to Nick Jonas in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

The internet went into overdrive in November when Priyanka dropped Jonas from her Instagram handle, and now she’s calling the hype a “professional hazard.”

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate,” she said. “It’s just a professional hazard…. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.”

In fact, Priyanka sees her and Nick starting a family in the future, teasing, “No, we’re not too busy to practice.”

She insists kids are “a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” While they have a lot on their plates right now when it comes to their careers, they are okay with slowing down, “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that.”

In fact last year, Nick told us, “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything… I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in [on a name] and my family would want to weigh in, too… But just knocking wood that it happens.”

Kids might be on the horizon, but in the near future, fans can see Priyanka in the upcoming Amazon Prime show “Citadel,” and in a new wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling!

She said of the untitled Kaling project, “That one is a really big piece of my heart for many reasons,” revealing it was inspired by her wedding to Nick.

Priyanka recalled a sweet moment with Mindy when they sold the project, sharing, “I remember when Universal bought it in the room. We held hands under the table. Because I was like, I don’t remember the last time I’ve seen a buddy comedy with two brown people.”