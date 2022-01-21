Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Welcome First Child via Surrogate

Nick Jonas, 29, and Priyanka Chopra, 39, are parents!

Priyanka announced the news on Instagram, revealing they have welcomed their first child via surrogate.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," the actress wrote.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sources tell TMZ the baby is a girl, and say she arrived on Saturday.

The couple was actually spotted enjoying a beach day in San Diego the day before their little one arrived.

TMZ

TMZ posted photos of the stars at Del Mar Dog Beach, as they strolled holding hands.

TMZ

The baby news comes days after Priyanka’s Vanity Fair cover story dropped. In the article she opens up about starting a family, joking, “No, we’re not too busy to practice.”

She insists kids are “a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” While they have a lot on their plates right now when it comes to their careers, she said they are okay with slowing down, “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that.”

In fact last year, Nick told us, “We’d be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything… I’m sure her mother will want to weigh in [on a name] and my family would want to weigh in, too… But just knocking wood that it happens.”