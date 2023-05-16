Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Spotted Leaving Recording Studio in NYC

Splash by Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 33, and rumored beau Matty Healy, 34, are fueling romance rumors in NYC.

The “Lavender Haze” singer and the frontman for The 1975 were photographed leaving Electric Lady recording studio together on Monday night.

Swift wore a cute, oversized purple-and-white NYU sweatshirt, and black skirt with sneakers, while Healy wore a black sweatshirt and black pants with brown shoes.

Matty notably had his hand on her lower back as they walked out to a waiting a car.

People reports several other stars were at the studio too, including Kendrick Lamar, Florence Welch and A-list couple Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff.

Fans also told the magazine they spied lovebirds Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz at the studio, as well as Maggie Rogers and Gracie Abrams.

Healy has been showing his support for Swift in recent week, attending all six of her most recent Eras tour shows.

He even joined opening act Phoebe Bridgers onstage at a Nashville show, and mingled with Taylor’s father Scott in a private box at her Philadelphia performance on Friday.

Just a few days ago, Taylor and Matty were spotted holding hands at members-only venue Casa Cipriani in NYC.

A fan snapped the photo, which shows Taylor and Matty heading inside with Swift’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff in the foreground.

The sightings come after The Sun reported earlier this month that Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, are “madly in love.”

An insider told the paper, “They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy.

“Extra” reported in April that Taylor Joe Alwyn called it quits after six years of dating. According to The Sun’s source, Taylor and Joe broke up back in February, “so there was absolutely no crossover.”