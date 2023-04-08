Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Call It Quits After 6 Years

Getty Images

Shocker — Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, who had dated for six years, have gone their separate ways.

People magazine reports the longtime couple, among the most private in Hollywood, have quietly broke up while Swift dazzles her fans on her Eras tour.

Alwyn, 32, is known for such projects as "Boy Erased." Taylor, 33, began seeing him in 2016. The two had exhibited no signs of trouble.

In fact, using the name William Bowery, Alwyn co-wrote tunes on Swift's "Folklore" and "Evermore" albums.