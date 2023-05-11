Ed Sheeran on a Possible Taylor Swift Country Collab (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is going country at the 2023 ACM Awards, and he spoke to “Extra’s” Alecia Davis ahead of his performance.

“I'm playing a song called Life Goes On from my new record and yeah I'm super excited for it we just sound checked it there and it's sounding really beautiful.”

Alecia asked, “So you're going country for one night only?”

He said, “No, I mean…there's a radio, station in England called Chris Country which is like England's country radio station. That's the radio station me and my wife have on in the house the entire time. She's like obsessed with country music like I am.”

Who do they listen to? “Luke Combs, we love like Maren Morris… there's a long list.”

He recalled how his pal Taylor Swift was the “catalyst” for his love of country music back when he did her Red Tour. “I think she was the catalyst for all of it you know I'd never really listened to country music before I came and did the Red Tour and when I did the tour Taylor was like look we're basing out of Nashville and we'll hub in and out and fly at the gig so just come and live in Nashville so I moved to Nashville for all the 2013 and that was where I first was introduced to

it first… I really enjoyed it. I really, really enjoyed it. I enjoyed it so much I moved back in 2018.”

So could we ever get a country collab from them? “Ya, ya, well we'll see ,we'll see.”

Ed reacted to the mega success of his new album “Subtract,” which has become the U.K.’s fastest selling album of 2023. “I didn't really make [it] for that so… I'm really glad that people are liking it.”

He added, “I said before I went into it, I was like, I can't listen to the numbers of it. I need to listen to the heart of it and what people connect to it and that people are connecting to it and that's kind of all that matters to me.” Sharing, “It's a sad album I think I feel like it's an album that I needed to make and I needed to put out and it will just exist in the world for whenever people need music like that.”