Getty Images

Taylor Swift is in a good place!

The singer, who was recently linked to The 1975’s frontman Matty Healy, told fans on an Eras tour stop that she is the happiest she’s ever been.

People magazine reports Swift was about to sing “Question…?” in Boston Saturday night when she told the crowd, "I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life, ever. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

She continued, "It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

Swift kicked off her tour in March. Shortly after, news broke that she and longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn had split up.

Earlier this month, The Sun reported Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, are “madly in love.”

An insider told the paper, “They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy.

According to The Sun’s source, Taylor and Joe broke up back in February, “so there was absolutely no crossover.”

Healy has been showing his support for Swift in recent weeks, attending many of her shows.

The stars are spending time together too. Last week they were photographed leaving Electric Lady recording studio together, and Matty notably had his hand on her lower back as they walked out to a waiting a car.