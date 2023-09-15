Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was in the hot seat Thursday when he was asked about rumors his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is dating Taylor Swift.

The question came up during a postgame interview after the Eagles, beat the Minnesota Vikings.

Jason and teammate Jalen Hurts were speaking with NFL analyst Tony Gonzalez.

Tony said, “I have a 15-year-old daughter, and she’s a big fan of a certain pop star, and you have a family member — a brother — and I’ve been hearing rumors, maybe some stuff. Can you comment?”

Tony asked Jason about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors

Kelce acknowledged the rumors, but replied, “I cannot comment,” adding that Travis’ reality show “Catching Kelce” had fans a lot more interested in his brother’s personal life.

“Ever since ‘Catching Kelce,’ everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” Jason said. “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

The Travis and Taylor romance rumors started with a report by The Messenger. A source told the site, "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

The story, however, came after Travis opened up on his podcast about wanting to give Taylor his number.

On an episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast “New Heights,” Travis opened up about attending Taylor’s Eras tour stop in Kansas City.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He recalled, “I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Travis added, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out… Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Jason made a joke about the Chiefs beating the Eagles in the last Super Bowl, saying Swift, being an Eagles fan, probably hadn’t “gotten over” it.