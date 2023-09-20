For a hot second, fans on social media thought Jason Kelce confirmed his brother Travis Kelce was dating Taylor Swift.

The Philadelphia Eagles center was joking around about the romance rumors being true, and some people took him seriously.

Jason was on the “94WIP Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie” when they asked him about Travis and Taylor.

He told them, "It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world.”

"It's 100% true" - @JasonKelce on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 👀



Jason went on to tease, “Having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it's all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile,” before laughing and clarifying, “I don't know what's happening."

Kelce was also just asked about Travis and Taylor during a live interview with NFL analyst Tony Gonzalez.

At the time, he would only say, “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

The Travis and Taylor romance rumors started with a report by The Messenger. A source told the site, "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

On an episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast “New Heights,” Travis opened up about attending Taylor’s Eras tour stop in Kansas City.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He recalled, “I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

Travis added, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out… Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Jason made a joke about the Chiefs beating the Eagles in the last Super Bowl, saying Swift, being an Eagles fan, probably hadn’t “gotten over” it.