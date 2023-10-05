Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert Film Grosses Over $100 Million in Advance Ticket Sales

Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated film for her Eras tour is dominating the box office, even before it’s been released in theaters.

The film has earned over $100 million globally in advance sales.

It will play in 8,500 theaters in 100 countries beginning October 13, and is predicted to have a massive debut.

“Barbie,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” are the only movies to have surpassed more than $100 million in their debut weekends in the U.S. this year.

In August, Swift announced the release of the concert film.

She wrote on her social media accounts, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”

Taylor also included a trailer for the film.

According to CNN, the Eras tour could gross $2.2 billion in the U.S. alone. Taylor wrapped up her six dates in Los Angeles nearly two months ago. She just added a few more U.S. dates for next year in big cities like New Orleans and Miami.