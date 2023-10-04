Spencer & Heidi Pratt React to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Romance! (Exclusive)

Instagram

Speidi is still going strong after 17 years together!

“Extra’s” Bily Bush spoke with “The Hills” alums Spencer and Heidi Pratt, who dished on their 15-year marriage and two sons, plus their new podcast “Speidi’s 16th Minute.”

Spencer, who is a huge Swiftie, also talked about going to the Eras Tour and reacted to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s hot new romance!

Noting that Taylor gave them tickets, Spencer said, “During the ‘Reputation’ era, you know, when she was going through a lot in the media, we, Speidi, were there for her… she had us backstage and she held our baby at the time and it was very magical.”

Currently, Taylor is hanging out with Travis’ mom Donna Kelce at his football games, something that Heidi is “loving.”

Spencer believes that Travis is picking up the check on dates with Taylor.

As for their own love story, Heidi noted that it was “love at first sight.” She added, “We did risk everything. We were together, ride or die, from the beginning.”

Spencer commented that he wasn’t into the idea of a “pretend marriage.”

The two are joining forces for their podcast “Speidi’s 16th Minute.” Heidi dished, “To be able to have guests on and to be able to talk about what we want to talk about and to be able to tell stories and so much behind the scenes and inside of Hollywood, all these stories that you don’t really hear, it’s just been such a nice thing to do.”