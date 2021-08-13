Heidi Montag Undergoes Surgery in Hopes of Having Another Baby

Heidi Montag is hoping a recent surgery will help her expand her family with Spencer Pratt.

The reality star posted a YouTube video on Thursday to reveal she had hysteroscopic polypectomy surgery to remove non-cancerous uterine polyps.

Montag explained, "I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today. And I’m hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."

The 34-year-old later added, "Hopefully after this, I can get pregnant right away," sharing, “Obviously, I think it's the perfect timing and meant to be. And so thankful I didn't have other problems and complications from this.”

Afterward, she shared, "All done! And then I can have intercourse in two days, and I'm ovulating. So hopefully, this is the time. But just praying that it's God's timing… I'm just so happy to have this done."

