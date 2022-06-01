Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Expecting Baby #2

Instagram

Heidi Montag, 35, and Spencer Pratt, 38, have another baby on the way!

The reality stars, who are already the parents of Gunner, 4, revealed the news to Us Weekly.

Heidi gushed, “I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer. I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

The couple, who wed in 2008, is keeping the baby’s gender under wraps for now, but they did reveal Heidi is due in December. As far as names go, Heidi would only say, “We have baby names — I have a list from last baby names and I have this one name that I really wanted to use for the last [pregnancy], but we’ll see. I have lots of girls' and boys' names...”

They told their mothers the good news first, and Pratt added, “We got Gunner a stuffed animal, too, with the name ‘big brother’ and gave it to him. He was very happy."

Montag added, “Gunner talks to the baby all the time. And right before I got pregnant, he was praying and said, ‘God, please I want a baby right now.’ And I said, ‘How are you going to feel if that doesn’t happen?’ And he goes, ‘It’s okay, God has the best plan.’”

The couple has been open about their fertility journey, and Spencer said trying to conceive their second child was a “roller coaster.”

Pratt explained, “Heidi has been crying a lot. It’s like every month, ‘Here we go.’ I was like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ But Heidi didn’t want to do it that way,” he said. “It was so long at this point I don’t know if I have any emotion left because it was very challenging.”

Montag added that it took “about 18 months” to get pregnant, and said their friend Brody Jenner had volunteered to pay for IVF treatments “a few months ago.”

One thing they did try was extreme diets to try to get pregnant. Pratt said, “My wife started eating [animal] testicles. I ate testicles as well. Hers were raw, mine weren’t.”

Montag explained, “I was eating bison hearts and raw meat and lots of liver. And I got on an animal-based diet and I had all my blood work done and I donated a bunch of blood… Toward the end, I was really on an animal-based diet, which is mostly meat so I really eliminated most vegetables because they say there’s oxalates and toxins that could really interfere with [pregnancy]. I had minimum fruit, I basically had no grains and was on a few supplements. And then I also found a lubricant that’s supposed to be great for fertility. And all that came together with God’s timing and I got pregnant.”

She also shared the moment she learned the happy news, saying, “I decided to stop taking pregnancy tests because I was so disappointed every month that I wasn’t pregnant. So I just thought when I was late I’ll wait another day. Then, I waited the next day and I went downstairs, like, ‘I’m just gonna take the pregnancy test.’ So I took my Clear Blue pregnancy test and I saw I was pregnant. I couldn’t even believe it. I was shocked! I was crying. I ran upstairs like ‘Spencer, it says pregnant!’ Gunner was like, ‘Why are you crying? What’s happening?’”

Montag said she started showing right away, “Shockingly [with] this pregnancy, my stomach popped out so quickly and I guess that happens with second babies. But I feel like my stomach is so big and I’m trying to hide it going around town everywhere.”

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing, however. Heidi revealed, “This pregnancy also has had more difficulties. Even in the beginning, I had some bleeding. And that was scary and I never experienced that. For me, this has really been an eye-opening experience of what pregnancy can be for a lot of women. The first time everything was so great and so easy and I was like whatever, this pregnancy stuff is so easy. But it’s not that way. It’s given me a whole different version of pregnancy and empathy and love for what everyone is going through with pregnancy. It’s such a fun thing and it’s such a high stakes situation at the same time."