Taylor Swift, 33, and Beyoncé, 42, were showing support for each other Wednesday night at the premiere of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” Swift’s concert movie.

The women were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet at the AMC theater at The Grove in L.A., Swift in a strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown and Bey in a black jumpsuit and metallic breast plate by Laquan Smith.

The superstars shot a cute Boomerang video inside as they shared popcorn. Check it out here!

Tay wrote in the caption, “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹”

People reports Swift gave a speech at the event, telling the crowd, “I've never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras tour. Just the most electric experience of my life and, and the reason for that is several things, like my band, my dancers, and crew.”

She continued, “We did this show rain or shine, in sickness and in health, no matter what was going on in our lives. And we did it with a grin on our face because of what greeted us on the other side.”

The movie is already a huge success. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to rake in $150 to $200 million worldwide its opening weekend.