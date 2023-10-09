Ryan Reynolds Had ‘a Lot of Fun’ with Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday night, Ryan Reynolds spoke exclusively to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the 2023 Bring Change to Mind Gala in NYC, where he was honored with the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award.

Reynolds shared, “I am deeply and profoundly honored. I mean, as somebody who — I not just watched Robin my whole life, but I've studied him… He's quite literally singular… There’s nobody else like him before him or after him. There'll never will be. So, I'm incredibly honored and touched to be here and also just to spend time with Mr. Williams’ family… This is incredible.”

Has Ryan ever drawn parallels to Robin? He answered, “I would never compare myself to Robin Williams and as much as there was just something blowing through him that blew through no one else… You know his work lives on, but I can't think of a better legacy for Robin Williams… There's the body of work, there's the joy, and the laughter, they're left behind, but then there's… I think the greatest legacy of his is humanity, and I think that's why everyone's here today and tonight is to… celebrate that humanity.”

When Mona noted that he is leaving his own legacy behind, Ryan commented, “I'll take it, I'll take it.”

Ryan also dished on the Chiefs vs. Jets game, which he attended with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and a whole celeb squad last week.

He shared, “It's a lot of fun… The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch, you know, that you usually only reserved for the Super Bowl, but, you know, here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it's already happening.”

“I played football when I was a kid. I loved it,” Ryan went on. “I love watching it. I continue to, I will always watch it… It's a great sport, but football in my mind now is what we would call soccer over here because… I can't say ‘soccer’ when I'm in Europe in any way shape or form.”