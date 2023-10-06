Getty Images

Travis Kelce’s mom Donna has been getting some quality time with Taylor Swift!

The two have been seen chatting it up in a suite while watching two of his games.

During an appearance on the “Got It from My Momma” podcast, Donna shared, “I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before.”

Calling the last few weeks a “whirlwind,” Donna discussed the media frenzy around Taylor and Travis’ blossoming romance. She said, “I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before, so it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”

As for the NFL putting a ton of attention on the relationship, Donna commented, “All I can tell you is that the NFL is laughing all the way to the bank. You know what I’m saying? Good for them. They’re getting the ramifications of everything.”

“I can tell you this, that they’ve told me personally that the Kelce family has done more good PR for football than they could have paid a $1 million to a PR firm,” Donna pointed out.

Earlier this week, Travis weighed in on the NFL, saying that the league is “overdoing it” when it comes to his romance with Taylor.

During an episode of his podcast “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” Travis touched on his recent Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets.

Jason noted how Taylor and her A-list squad got a lot of attention watching from a suite.

He asked Travis, “Is the NFL overdoing it? What is your honest opinion?”

“I think it is fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere… but at the same time, they are overdoing it a little bit, especially my situation. I think they are just trying to have fun with it.”

Jason pointed out, "Like, basketball has it figured out. They show them once or twice, but then they get back to the game. NFL is like, 'Oh, my God, look at all these A-list celebrities at the game,’ keep showing them, show ‘em, show ‘em… You show them once, let them know they’re there, and after touchdowns you get a little clip, but it can’t be overboard with it. People are there to watch the game, right?"

Travis replied, "Yeah, they’re not there to get thrown on the TV. ‘Cause you never know. You get caught, you know, just throwing a big ol' cheeseburger in, and you look like an idiot, you know what I mean? There's just certain things... You just don't want to be on TV at all times."

The Chiefs’ tight end also shared his mom Donna’s reaction to sitting with Taylor and her friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and others.