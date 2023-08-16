Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish is dishing on her new movie “Landscape with Invisible Hand,” about a world where humans are putting their lives on display as entertainment for aliens.

Chatting with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, she explained, “The movie is about the future. These aliens come and they take over our economy, basically, and the humans have to figure out how to survive.”

She plays a mom in the sci-fi drama about two teens who try to make money by streaming their love story for the extra-terrestrials.

Megan asked, “Do you think falling in love is uniquely human?”

Tiffany replied, “I don’t think falling in love is uniquely human. I think animals fall in love. I believe my animals love me.” She joked, “Or maybe it’s ‘cause I feed them.”

She added, “But I do think love is felt throughout the universe.”

While the movie is about humans broadcasting their lives for the aliens, people are already sharing their lives with others right now via social media.

Tiffany shared of her social media habits, “I allow myself maybe 35 to 40 minutes on social media because that place is deadly. I think it is crazy how many emotions you feel in five minutes of scrolling. And that’s not how the body was designed.”

She continued, “One second you see a puppy doing something and you’re laughing… and the next second social injustice… ‘Oh, they’re raising prices…,’ ‘Oh, she’s got a pair of new shoes…,’ ‘Oh, no, somebody’s killed…’ It’s like, what the f**k? It’s too much in a short period of time.”

Haddish is a producer on “Landscape with Invisible Hand” alongside Brad Pitt, of whom she confessed, “I never saw him on set, but that’s how good the director is and other producers, me producing… we didn’t need him there. We made the magic regardless.”