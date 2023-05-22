Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish just threw her first annual adult prom benefiting the She Ready Foundation, the organization she founded in 2019 to benefit foster care youth.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay sat down with Tiffany, who was quite the single lady at her big dance. There was no sign of her billionaire boyfriend, Bitcoin investor Marvin Jones.

She told Rachel she went “stag” because, “I heard it was going to be some men stag and I invited a few billionaires to bring some of their billionaire friends.”

There was plenty of star power at the soirée, including Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney, not to mention deejay Paris Hilton.

Lindsay asked how the prom got started, and Haddish explained, “This happened from me having conversations with different celebrities I know in the business, and me reminiscing about prom… They're like... ‘No, I don't remember. I was working. I never got to go to prom,’ or , ‘I’m part of the LGBTQ community and I couldn't go with who I wanted to go with, so I just didn't go at all.’”

“I grew up in the foster care system,” she said of her foundation, “and the reason I started it was because when I was a kid getting moved around from house to house, my clothes was always in trash bags and that made me feel like garbage… and I said to myself, ‘If I ever get any kind of power, I'm going to make sure they don't feel like garbage.’”

Growing up, Tiffany did feel beautiful at her prom. Well, sort of!

She admitted, “I didn't like my dress at the last one I went to. I went to three proms because I was popular back in the 1900s. And one of the proms I went to, I didn't even know the guy at all. My friend was like... ‘My friend at my school, he don't have nobody to go to prom with. Would you go with him?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ And it was funny... When they pulled up to my house to pick me up, his whole family was with him and they were like, ‘Oh, wow... She's actually pretty!’”

The star added, “Now, my dress was only $25. I got it from the swap meet back in the day. I had it poppin'. I did my own makeup, my own hair. But then at my prom, I asked the hairstylist to do my hair and I asked her to make me look like Audrey Hepburn out of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany's.’”

Laughing, she said, “Instead, she made me look like Halle Berry out of ‘B.A.P.S.’”

As for her upcoming projects, Tiffany is training to play late Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner in a biopic, revealing, “I still got work to do… Got to get them legs, them legs, a little more muscle.”

She is also starring this summer in Disney's “Haunted Mansion” with Jared Leto, Owen Wilson and Danny DeVito. “I've always dreamed of working for Disney, but I was like, ‘Oh... Haunted Mansion — I do like the ride.’ It's the most air-conditioned, coolest ride in the theme park. Especially in the summertime.”

Working her way up to leading-lady status, Haddish said, “I've tried almost every job in this industry. I've tried to be an interviewer and reporter. It was painful.”

She went on, “I was a boom operator. I did background work. I've done it all. P.A. — all the things. And I realized that gave me confidence… and I want the kids to feel the same way in whatever field they want to be in.”

Sharing how she stays positive, Haddish said, “I try to think about what I do have. I always remember where I came from… Have the attitude of gratitude… Thousands of jobs and thousands of opportunities are created when I decide to say yes. For me, that brings me lots of joy, lots of happiness… Even if I am feeling bad… I still am grateful. I remember where I came from, having roaches in the house… or wishing I had a pretty dress to wear to service, but I didn't have it. Now I have all these pretty dresses. Sometimes I go to sleep in them.”

Rachel asked, “Do you really? You sleeping in that tonight?”