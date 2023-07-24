Tiffany Haddish is getting personal in a new interview with The Washington Post.

The comedian touched on her high-profile split with Common, and revealed she has suffered eight miscarriages.

Opening up about the pregnancy losses, she said, “I’ve got a uterus shaped like a heart, it just won’t keep anything in.” The actress explained that she kept this private in the past because she didn’t want to be treated “like a wounded animal.”

She also mentioned she suffers from endometriosis and has considered adoption.

Back in 2021, Tiffany opened up to “Extra” about her desire to adopt.

She said at the time, “I want to adopt… I want a variety pack of kids… a little rainbow tribe… Call them the Haddish bunch.”

Haddish added, “And we’re gonna get them 5 and up to like 14, 13, because I would like for them to already know how to, you know, use the restroom, wash their own bodies, you know, put food in their own mouths… I can be like a guardian or a leader for them to show them the way.”

As for her split, Tiffany and Common had been dating for about two years when news broke they were over in 2021.

At the time, the rapper told Fox Soul’s “Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored” they weren’t “feeding the relationship” and the split was “a mutual thing.”

Now, Haddish tells WaPo he broke up with her over the phone, insisting, “It wasn’t mutual.”

The “Haunted Mansion” actress said, “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?’”

She said leading up to the split, he failed to invite her to some key events, like Barack Obama’s birthday party — and his own!

Tiffany does have fond memories of Common, saying it was her “healthiest [and] the funnest relationship.”

In 2020, Haddish told “Extra,” “I haven't felt like this about a relationship... ever,” adding, “We laugh all the time… He's actually really funny. I'm like... 'You should do this comedy movie with me.' He's like… 'I don't want to exploit our relationship…' And I'm like… 'Well, I don't want to be in no relationship where we making no money!'”