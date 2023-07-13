‘Haunted Mansion’: Watch Tiffany Haddish & Jamie Lee Curtis’ Wild Tarot Card Reading!

Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis and a star-studded cast are set to scare up big box office with “Haunted Mansion”!

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte sat down with Tiffany and Jamie Lee in New Orleans to dish on the movie and the supernatural. Haddish also gave Megan a wild tarot card reading with help from Curtis.

Haddish plays a medium named Harriet in the movie and learned to read tarot cards in preparation for the role. Curtis helped out by double-checking each card’s meaning.

Tiffany asked Megan to think of a question, but keep it to herself, before launching into the off-the-rails reading that touched on love, marriage, money, and more. Watch!

As for the movie itself, Jamie promised it is “entertaining” thanks to the fun ride at Disneyland that it is based on. She pointed out, “We all have memories of that attraction, we all went to Disneyland and had that experience, and this is just a really big, powerful, spooky, scary, funny version of that experience.”

When it comes to the paranormal in real life, Tiffany shared, “I do think that demons are real, I don’t think ghosts are all that real. The one time I did think ghosts were real it turned out it was a rat!”

Of course, Curtis is the ultimate scream queen after her run as Laurie Strode in the “Halloween” movies, but confirmed she has no plans to return to the franchise.

She insisted, “I have hung up my bellbottoms.” Referring to 2022’s “Halloween Ends,” she went on, “I said farewell in a beautiful way a year ago. Mommy’s done.”