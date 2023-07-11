Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish won’t be ready for a summer vacation anytime soon. In addition to channeling all the grim, grinning ghosts in Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” later this month, she’s running a crew of male strippers led by Wesley Snipes in “Back on the Strip” in August. Plus, Tiffany is back as Detective Danner in the murder-mystery comedy series “The Afterparty.”

The actress spoke with “Extra’s” Freddy Lomelí about Season 2 of the popular Apple TV+ show.

“I'm the detective I would always want to see,” Haddish said, discussing her approach to a role that could be played in many different ways.

“I would want to be interrogated by Detective Danner. She makes people feel comfortable enough to divulge the information. She’s accusatory, but not nasty about it.”

Season 2 sees Danner and her team investigate a wedding that ends up ruined after the groom — played by Zach Woods — is murdered.

Woods agrees that Tiffany’s detective skills are on-point.

“I think Tiffany would be an amazing detective because you feel so quickly at ease in Tiffany’s presence that you would let stuff slip.”

Tiffany added, “It’s like eye contact, notice something about that person that you do like, and then you’re able to communicate.”

Woods shared with “Extra” what it was like playing the groom — both dead and alive.

“I have very limited lung capacity, so holding my breath for even a short period of time creates a feeling of panic. And so, when I had to pretend to be a dead body, the camera guy would be like, ‘You're breathing again,’ and I'd be like, ‘I know… I'm in great distress.’ It's hard enough to not blink,” Zach explained. “It’s just like controlling my own body is harder than acting a role, so I would say the death was harder.”

As for if Tiffany is having herself a hot girl summer?

“My schedule is a little booked for the next three weeks because it is a Haddish summer. You might call it hot girl summer, I'm calling it a Haddish summer,” she said.

“And Haddish means ‘new.’ So, this new stuff is coming through. Got music, got movies got TV show, got all kind of things; it's a good time. It's a good time on tour, got comedy. It is a serious situation going on over here.”

She continued, joking with Freddy, "I don't know if you're ready. That's the issue with men, y'all are not necessarily ready for a woman that could do a lot of things, that wants you to do things for her."

Tiffany also quipped, "Fred, let me know what your credit score is. If it's in the right range, then you can hang out with me anytime."