Tiffany Haddish’s Epic Night Out with Sharon Stone & Gerard Butler (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish was happy to be out celebrating International Women’s Day at the Time Women of the Year Gala Wednesday in L.A.

Tiffany, stunning in blue, talked to “Extra” on the red carpet.

“Feels good to be here and not sitting in the house just doing laundry,” she said.

She wasn’t doing laundry the other night, either! Tiffany posted videos of herself on Instagram singing with Sharon Stone and Gerard Butler. What was that like? “Girl, off the chain. Last night was amazing!”

Tiffany explained, “I got invited to this hotel grand opening, the Georgian in Santa Monica. It’s beautiful. And Sharon Stone was having an art exhibit. Who knew she painted? And her paintings are fire. I’m gonna have to get me a couple or say, like, ‘Girl, let’s have a little hang-out and we can paint together and trade paintings,’ and I will have a Sharon Stone original.”

The star added, “Great food, great times… a live band. Somebody just passed the microphone and you know you can’t do that. When you pass Tiff the microphone, things happen — let’s get extra.”

“Extra” got extra, too, asking her about a “Girls Trip” sequel since Kenya Barris has talked about it. Is one on the horizon? “She ready, she ready,” Tiffany replied, using her catchphrase. “We all ready.”