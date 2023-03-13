Tiffany Haddish Says There’s a Script for ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Tiffany Haddish was a vision in white at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Haddish about the long-awaited “Girls Trip” sequel.

Along with saying she is “definitely in” for the “Girls Trip” sequel, Tiffany added, “I heard that there is a script in the works and me and the girls are very excited about it. We keep on trying to align our schedules up, just to see when is it gonna happen.”

Tiffany also showed major love for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Tiffany commented, “She’s the dopest actress… She looking hella good tonight.”

She added, “I want to be just like her when I grow up.”