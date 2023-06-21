Kevin Costner’s Wife Files for Nearly $250K Monthly Child Support

Getty Images

Kevin Costner’s soon-to-be ex-wife Christine is asking for monthly child support for their three children in the sum of $248,000, according to court papers obtained by People magazine.

In the documents filed by Christine’s attorneys in the Superior Court of California, she asks that the actor pay the full cost of the children’s private school tuition, healthcare, and any activities and sports. She alleges the amount she is requesting "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.”

Kevin and Christine share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

The handbag designer has not requested spousal support at this time.

Also, in the papers filed Friday, Christine notes that she had no involvement in Costner’s decision to leave “Yellowstone” — a series for which he won an Emmy in 2022 — and that the way he has been publicly attacking her is “harmful” for their family.

"I have avoided being public about the reasons for our divorce. I have done this to protect our family’s privacy. I did not pressure Kevin to leave the ‘Yellowstone’ show," she said in the docs.

Christine added that she thinks his attacks are meant to push her to leave their home “without a temporary child support agreement in place.”

Costner has been trying to get the court’s help to get Christine to move out of their shared homes. In docs obtained by "Extra" earlier this month, Costner claims Christine won’t move out of his home, despite their prenup agreement.

According to the papers, Kevin and Christine’s prenup requires her to vacate all three of his homes within 30 days of filing for divorce. She filed on May 1.

The Oscar winner is accusing his ex of staying to make “various financial demands.”

In the docs, Kevin reveals he gave her $1.2 million after their split, per the prenup. The amount has since grown to $1.45 million, and he says funds are available to her to find a place of her own.

Costner’s rep told “Extra” at the time of the divorce filing, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”