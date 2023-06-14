Kevin Costner Says Wife Christine Refuses to Move Out Despite Prenup (Report)

Getty Images

Kevin Costner, 68, and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, may have reached an impasse in their divorce proceedings.

In docs obtained by TMZ, Costner claims she won’t move out of his home, despite their prenup agreement. Now, he wants the court’s help getting Baumgartner to leave the property.

According to TMZ, Kevin and Christine’s prenup requires her to vacate all three of his homes within 30 days of filing for divorce. She filed on May 1.

The Oscar winner is accusing his ex of staying to make “various financial demands.”

In the docs, Kevin reveals he gave her $1.2 million after their split per the prenup. The amount has since grown to $1.45 million, and he says the funds are available to her to find a place of her own.

The exes share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, and Kevin is willing to give Christine an additional $30,000 per month in child support to put toward a rental home. He’s also offering another $10,000 in moving costs.

DailyMail.com reports Kevin owns a 10-acre beachfront compound in Carpinteria, California, worth $145 million. The property includes a recreational house, private beach surrounded by cliffs, and baseball field.

The director, who is currently making the film “Horizon,” recently told Deadline, “I’ve mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house. But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f--king conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”

Kevin also owns an Aspen ranch, complete with three houses and two lakes on 160 acres. The property, dubbed the Dunbar Ranch, is now available for rent at $36,000 per night.

As for the split, Christine filed the divorce papers in May after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”