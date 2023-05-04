Kevin Costner Reportedly Blindsided by Divorce, Rep Denies Any Cheating

Getty Images

Kevin Costner was left blindsided when his wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce this week, TMZ reports.

Sources tell the site that Costner is devastated that his wife is ending their 18-year marriage.

Nobody knows what led to the divorce, but Kevin’s rep tells Page Six that any allegations of cheating are “absolutely not true.”

A friend also tells the paper, “There was no issue of cheating at all.”

The source added, “Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions. He obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back. It’s disappointing. He loves her and he loves his children.”

Kevin and Christine share Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

As for why she filed for divorce, the friend said, “I have no idea if Kevin even knows what the reasons are.”

A “Yellowstone” production insider added, “No- one knew about any issues. He was not ‘sequestered’ on the set and would often go home to visit his family.”

Kevin is reportedly filming “Horizon, an American Saga” in St. George, Utah, at the moment, and the friend tells Page Six, “He’s shooting right now and it’s all very upsetting. You don’t expect your wife to file for divorce when you least expect it.”

On Monday, Christine filed the divorce papers in Santa Barbara, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In court papers obtained by "Extra," Baumgartner is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their three kids.

Kevin has responded to the divorce filing and is asking for joint custody.

Christine is not asking for spousal support. In Kevin's response, it is revealed that there is a prenup in place.

Christine's docs listed the date of separation as April 11, 2023.

Christine also requested for Kevin to pay for her legal fees, which he says should be "payable pursuant to the terms of the parties' Premarital Agreement."

Costner’s rep confirmed the split, telling “Extra” on Tuesday afternoon, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

The rep continued, “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Back in 2004, “Extra” spoke to the couple after their Aspen wedding.