‘Yellowstone’ Will Reportedly End After Season 5

“Yellowstone” fans may be staring down both a season and series finale in the near future.

The show still needs to shoot the second half of Season 5, but a New York Post source says the end of the season will likely mark the end of the entire series.

Rumors have swirled about star Kevin Costner — who plays patriarch John Dutton — hanging up his “Yellowstone” hat after rumored tension with showrunner Taylor Sheridan. He’s also directing and starring in a new movie called “Horizon.”

The insider said, “Hopefully, Kevin will return for the remaining episodes if everyone works together, but it looks like ‘Yellowstone’ will end after this season.”

As for Taylor and Kevin’s working relationship, the source said, “It’s the same as with any showrunner and big star — there’s respect, but there’s friction.”

Another insider added, “Only Taylor truly knows what is going on.”

Amid the drama, Sheridan, Costner and others skipped the show’s fan event at PaleyFest L.A. 2023 earlier this month.

Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of John Dutton, was there and opened up to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about Costner’s busy schedule.

“Kevin's directing a movie that he's very passionate about which has is its own demands,” Josh said. “You know, Kevin is a very unusual actor in that way, where he's… telling a massive story himself, so I think the collision right now is just the idea that he's busy and Taylor's busy and so everyone's sort of in a waiting game and… that's as much as I know.”

He also confirmed they had not started filming the second half of Season 5, saying, “We've not. I mean, we're all waiting now for Taylor to deliver the scripts… He's a one-man band.”

Lucas continued, “It is his story, meaning each one of these stories comes from his family, comes from the cowboys that he works with and knows, from his parents and grandparents and everybody, so, you know, he's telling each piece of it and I think he gets focused on, you know, the Kevin Costner version or then suddenly he's focused on ‘1883’ and right now ‘Bass Reeves,’ which could be pretty incredible as well.”

Sheridan also has a “Yellowstone” spin-off in the works starring Matthew McConaughey. Will Lucas be a part of it?

Josh said, “I would love to… Matthew, I think, knows Taylor — he's from Texas. He knows this world in a way, as well. You know, these are authentic cowboys — really, truly — and I think that's what Taylor demands. He demands that you know horses and you know the land and you know the world that he's creating, so I know that Taylor has ideas that he's pulling together, but you never know what they are.”

He continued, “Part of the joy of it is, like, we all talk about the second you get one of these scripts… You know, you're driving along, you get a ping on your phone, you pull over because you're so excited to read it and see what's going to happen.”