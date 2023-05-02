Getty Images

Kevin Costner, 68, and his wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, are calling it quits after 18 years of marriage.

TMZ reports Christine just filed the divorce papers on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to the outlet, Baumgartner is asking for joint custody of their three kids Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 12.

Kevin has responded to the divorce filing and is asking for joint custody.

Christine is not asking for spousal support since they had a prenup in place.

In the docs, Christine’s famed lawyer Laura Wasser said, “Spousal support to be payable to petitioner pursuant to the terms of the parties’ Premarital Agreement.”

Costner’s rep confirmed the split, telling “Extra” on Tuesday afternoon, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

The rep continued, “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

This was Kevin’s second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994.

The split news comes amid rumors that Kevin’s hit show “Yellowstone” will end after five seasons.

Nearly a year ago, “Extra” spoke with Kevin, who reacted to the rumors. He said, “I really don’t know. That’s why I look to the future. I deal with everything I have to do, but I’m not gonna get caught flat-footed by anybody.”

At the time, Costner was in London, wishing that his family was by his side.